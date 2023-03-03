Protestors take to the streets to support Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of protestors of all ages gathered in downtown Eugene on March 3 for a climate strike in support of a recent ban on natural gas in new construction in Eugene, and to push back against an effort to have that ban reversed.

Among the hundreds of people who attended, marched and spoke were students who walked out of school to gather at Kesey Square. The primary mission of the protest was to voice support for the Eugene City Council’s passage of a ban on natural gas in new low-rise residential construction. Protesters were also pushing back against an ongoing effort to have the ban reversed and put before voters.

Avery McCray, a student at South Eugene High School and one of the organizers of the demonstration, said Oregon is making progress on environmental matters.

“I think it's definitely hard question to answer, but just because it's really easy to see all the setbacks like this, but it's also very hopeful, because I see all these amazing young people who are willing to stand up,” McCray said. “Ultimately, yes, I believe Oregon is making progress and will continue to make progress as long as young people continue to stand up and show their support for such an important issue.”

A group called “Eugene Residents for Energy Choice” has until March 9 to gather 6,460 valid signatures to put the issue of the natural gas ban on the November 2023 ballot. On March 3, the group said they have twice that amount of signatures.