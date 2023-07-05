Protestors turn out to support evicted single mother

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected today.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, the Southwest Clean Air
Agency, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have
issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Willamette Valley including
the Portland- Vancouver metro area, Salem, and Eugene- Springfield,
which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening.

A Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels
of ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower
atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will
cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Wednesday evening.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.
Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze. The agencies urge residents to protect their
health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* HAINES...From 5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

Protestors turn out to support evicted single mother

  • Updated
  • 0
Eviction protesters and officers

EUGENE, Ore. – Community members turned out to show support for a single mother of four who was evicted Wednesday in Eugene.

In the morning of July 5, Eugene police asked residents to avoid a section of Almaden Street while they assisted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials at the scene said Candice King was being evicted from the home because she had stopped paying rent.

Protestors at the scene claimed King had offered to buy the house she was living in from her landlord, but the landlord refused the offer.

King said her husband committed suicide in 2022, leaving her a single mother of four children. King said she loved the community that had been friendly and supportive to her while she was living on Almaden Street, and said she didn’t want to move away. However, King also said her landlord had done nothing to address issues including an alleged mold problem in the home, and she was tired of landlords not fixing up properties to better suit tenants.

“She [the landlord] takes power over my life by taking money for my labor, and then she tells me that she can't do anything with my house that makes it better,” King said. “She gets to make those decisions and I'm supposed to sit here and obey and also follow her ridiculous, draconian rules of the lease.”

Eviction protest shade

Several dozen protesters were at the house as King was evicted, chanting anti-police and anti-landlord slogans, cursing at police and giving them the middle finger as they left. Many protesters said that with the economy getting worse, similar situations will unfold more often in the future.

As law enforcement left, they told protestors that they would be legally trespassed from the property if they were on it again.

