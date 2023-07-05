Protestors turn out to support evicted single mother

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, the Southwest Clean Air Agency, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Willamette Valley including the Portland- Vancouver metro area, Salem, and Eugene- Springfield, which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. A Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday evening. Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen. Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze. The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat. More information about air quality can be found at: www.swcleanair.gov www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org