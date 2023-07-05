Protestors turn out to support evicted single mother

EUGENE, Ore. – Community members turned out to show support for a single mother of four who was evicted Wednesday in Eugene.
In the morning of July 5, Eugene police asked residents to avoid a section of Almaden Street while they assisted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials at the scene said Candice King was being evicted from the home because she had stopped paying rent.
Protestors at the scene claimed King had offered to buy the house she was living in from her landlord, but the landlord refused the offer.
King said her husband committed suicide in 2022, leaving her a single mother of four children. King said she loved the community that had been friendly and supportive to her while she was living on Almaden Street, and said she didn’t want to move away. However, King also said her landlord had done nothing to address issues including an alleged mold problem in the home, and she was tired of landlords not fixing up properties to better suit tenants.
“She [the landlord] takes power over my life by taking money for my labor, and then she tells me that she can't do anything with my house that makes it better,” King said. “She gets to make those decisions and I'm supposed to sit here and obey and also follow her ridiculous, draconian rules of the lease.”
Several dozen protesters were at the house as King was evicted, chanting anti-police and anti-landlord slogans, cursing at police and giving them the middle finger as they left. Many protesters said that with the economy getting worse, similar situations will unfold more often in the future.
As law enforcement left, they told protestors that they would be legally trespassed from the property if they were on it again.