Public asked to avoid Big Fall Creek Road due to Bedrock Fire activity

FALL CREEK, Ore. – Authorities said that the public should avoid Big Fall Creek Road in the Fall Creek area as firefighters continue to respond to the Bedrock Fire.

There are currently no evacuation orders in effect, but responding fire crews need all available access to the fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. Several campgrounds along Big Fall Creek Road and surrounding areas are closed due to fire activity in the area, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies said that the LCSO will provide notice if an evacuation is ordered. As the fire is an evolving incident, sheriff’s deputies said anyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate if necessary, LCSO said.

U.S. Forest Officials said the Bedrock Fire was reported on July 22 near the Middle Ford Ranger District’s Bedrock Campground. According to Willamette National Forest officials, infrared mapping has the fire's size estimated at 3,190 acres. Fire crews are actively working to suppress the fire and provide protection to buildings on private land, the Forest Service said.

Fire crews working on the fire include seven engines, four helicopters, and four hand crews along, five dozers and multiple pieces of heavy equipment, forest officials said. The fire’s cause is under investigation, forest officials said.

The Forest Service said that smoke could be visible from Highway 58, along the McKenzie River corridor, and in the towns of Lowell and Jasper.

Willamette National Forest officials said they want to remind the public to keep drones out of the fire’s surrounding area as they pose a safety threat to responding fire crews on the ground and in the air. The fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is currently very high, Forest Service officials said.

