Public assistance sought in identifying Coos County burglars

BRIDGE, Ore. -- Coos County Sheriff’s Office authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a residential burglary that occurred on Highway 42 near Bridge last December.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office provided security camera images that captured a man and woman on Dec. 9, 2022 entering a shed at the residence. Deputies said the man and woman took several items, including a Honda water pump and MS-250 Stihl chainsaw.
Sheriff’s officials said that the suspects were accompanied by three dogs.
Sheriff's officials said that the investigating deputy is following up with the public in seeking new evidence in the case. Authorities said they were not necessarily posting social media updates and public assistance requests at the time of their initial investigation.
CCSO officials ask anyone with information to call or e-mail Deputy M.R. Smith at 541-396-7800 or send an email with any information.