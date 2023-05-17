Public feedback sought for Vietnam war memorial at state capitol

SALEM, Ore. – Feedback from the public is sought on the interpretive panels for a Vietnam war memorial exhibit that will be placed at the state’s capitol grounds, according to war memorial fund officials.
Officials said the exhibit is spearheaded by the Vietnam War Memorial Fund, a group consisting of Oregonians committed to establishing a memorial honoring those who served in the Vietnam War. The memorial’s final design has been approved by several state agencies, officials with the project said.
"We encourage anyone interested in the project, especially Vietnam Veterans and people who may have lived or have family in regions affected by the war, to provide feedback before June 10, 2023," said Bates. "We are committed to creating a memorial that honors the sacrifice of Oregonians who served in the Vietnam War and provides visitors with a deeper understanding of the conflict and its impact."
Organizers said the project’s goal is to bring peace to those who suffered rejection after returning home from their service overseas. The interpretive panels have been vetted and verified as historically correct and accurate, project leaders said.
VWMF officials said the interpretive panels provide historical facts and context about the Vietnam war, including the role Oregonians served in the conflict.
Comments may be submitted online to the project’s website, project leaders said.