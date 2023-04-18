Public health officials warn of a syphilis outbreak in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore -- Over the past two years the rate of Syphilis in Lane County has spiked.
After near historic lows in the early 2010s, the number of syphilis cases have risen. According to health officials, the trend really took off in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, Lane County saw 492 cases of syphilis; 163 in 2021 and 329 in 2022.
Between 2021 and 2022, there was a 102% increase in cases in Lane County. The rest of Oregon saw an increase of 14%. A spike has not been seen in other sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea and chlamydia.
Dr. Lisandra Perez Guzman is one of Lane County's leading experts when it comes to these types of infectious diseases. She said Lane County is very worried with these numbers. The exact cause of the increase in Syphilis is unknown at this time. An epidemiologist team with Lane County Public Health is looking through the data trying to find an answer.
Perez Guzman said, "Well we are going through an epidemic, a syphilis epidemic. The counts of syphilis cases have increased dramatically."
There are specific groups at higher risk of catching the infection. Older Millennials, in their 30s, have some of the highest degree of infections. Historically, male members of society have been the primary victims of syphilis. Members of the LGBTQ community were also at-risk members. An important note with this rise, is that females are closing the infection gap.
Perez Guzman said, "As the years have gone by we have seen the gap between male and female have closed. And now we're having more female, more and more and more. To the point it's almost 50-50. Almost 50% men, 50% female."
With more females now thrown in the mix, the consequences of being contaminated with syphilis can get passed on to the next generation.
Perez Guzman said, "Unfortunately, because of that, we are now seeing more cases of congenital syphilis. So moms... pregnant persons are delivering babies with syphilis."
Health officials with the county are reaching out to community organizations to help fight this new trend. One of the best ways to do this is by increasing the supply of Bicillin.
Perez Guzman said, "Bicillin is a type of penicillin that is the main treatment for syphilis. And not many clinics and urgent cares have it. So we're trying to make that more available so that patients, people can get treated when they need it."
Dr. Perez Guzman said people who have a change in sexual partners or are in open relationships should get tested for infections. The visit to a center for a test will take about 30 minutes, and the results delivered in three to five business days. According to Perez Guzman, people have to specifically ask for a syphilis test because some providers only order Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and HIV.
Frequent checkups are advised. All syphilis needs to contaminate a body is simple skin to skin contact. If left untreated syphilis can cause incredible damage internally. Such as memory loss, death, and heart problems.