Public input sought on local transportation planning needs, Eugene officials say

EUGENE, Ore. – An open house hosted by Eugene’s Transportation Planning Team on Thursday will seek public input on local transportation matters, city officials said.
City transportation officials said that Eugene’s Transportation Planning Team will host a public open house on April 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion, located at 85 E. 8th Avenue. The event is an opportunity for community members to share ideas related to walking, biking and safety projects with local planners, officials said.
The public will also have the opportunity to explore different types of infrastructure and weigh in on the city’s current list of walk and bike project, Eugene officials said.
Move EUG is a community planning project led the City of Eugene Transportation Planning Team focused on identifying and prioritizing walking, biking and safety programs and infrastructure projects in Eugene, officials said.
Transportation officials said that public input will affect decisions on the selection of infrastructure projects funded by the 2025-2029 Street Repair Bond. The public’s suggestions will also be used in the city’s updated walking and biking list in Eugene’s upcoming Transportation System Plan for 2035, the city said.
An interactive online map features pinned markers which reflect public suggestions for areas needed improvement. Suggestions are particularly concentrated in the downtown Eugene area, specifically, on the online map.
For those who cannot attend the meeting, more information can be found online.