Public invited to community town hall meeting aimed at saving Eugene's hospital

EUGENE, Ore. – First responders, health care workers, students, and concerned citizens will gather for a community town hall meeting on Friday afternoon focused on saving Eugene's only hospital, according to the Oregon Nurses Association.
Organizers said that the town hall is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 15 at the IAFF Union Hall located at 160 Madison Street in Eugene. The public is invited to attend and hear firsthand concerns from first responders, health care workers and patients on the impacts of the hospital’s closure, as well as how the community can help to keep health care local, the ONA said.
Organizers said that scheduled speakers include representatives of firefighter, nurse, CAHOOTS, and municipal employee unions, the NAACP, the University of Oregon’s Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, and Health Care for All Oregon. Local elected officials are also expected to attend, according to event organizers.
ONA officials said that more than 2,000 Oregonians have signed a petition asking the Oregon Health Authority and state leaders to prevent PeaceHealth from closing the Eugene hospital. Local elected officials have also spoken out about the closure, the ONA said.
“Make no mistake,” said Mayor Lucy Vinis. “The costs of this decision are high. Eugene Springfield Emergency and Rescue make approximately 4,500 trips to the emergency room every year. Consider the impact to our response time and cost. Our estimates are that every round trip transport will increase by 27 minutes. Think about what that means to people in West Eugene who have a heart attack or a house fire or another life-threatening crisis. Lives will be lost.”
PeaceHealth announced on August 22 plans to close Sacred Heart Medical Center this fall, which opponents to the decision say would leave nearly 200,000 citizens without a hospital.
More information can be found on the Save Eugene’s Hospital website.