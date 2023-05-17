Public safety officers engage with kids at local elementary school

EUGENE, Ore. – Several public safety and law enforcement personnel were present at Marcola Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, but not to respond to an emergency. Instead, they taught students about public safety.
Agencies including the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Police Department, Mohawk Valley Fire Department and others were at Marcola Elementary School to educate and engage with more than 200 students between the ages of five and 18. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., students visited officers, deputies and firefighters to learn about safety topics from Traffic Safety Unit officers, members of EPD’s and the LCSO’s bomb squad, K-9 teams, SWAT teams, drone teams and other emergency responders.
"Right now I've been looking for the fire truck and the polices because those are my favorite super heroes on this world," said a student at the event.
Students got to see a drone demo, and had a robot from the Eugene Metro Bomb Squad pick up a water bottle. Kids got to put on a SWAT team outfit as wells as a firefighter outfit, and were able to tour a fire truck and SWAT van. Students even got to see and pet two of the K-9 police dogs. Some of the first responders that were there came on their day off just to make it, because they saw the importance of engaging with the kids.