Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes

EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes.
Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and industrial buildings began last November. Since then, the council has decided to separate discussions on each sector.
In July, the city manager was directed to draft ordinance specifically for electrifying low rise residential buildings for which permits are submitted after June 30, 2023.
Voting on the ordinance won't take place until the city appoints council for ward 7. Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis said if it came to her making the tie-breaking vote, she would vote yes.
"I completely support the draft ordinance that all new low-rise residential buildings should be fully electric," said Vinis. "I will say that for a couple of reasons. The first is the technology is already there. New residential buildings are going to be connected by EWEB to electricity, no matter what. By not adding a gas line, that saves costs in construction. We know that the technology and the appliances for all electric are feasible for residential buildings. They're cost effective for residential buildings. So for me, it's common sense."
Climate activists with Fossil Free Eugene are planning to rally in support of the ordinance before the hearing. They said if the ordinance passes, it would be a win for not just combating climate change, but for public health as well.
"As we're finding increasingly, natural gas in the home has detrimental effects on indoor and outdoor air quality," said climate advocate Aya Cockram.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
But a big concern from opponents is the impact passing such an ordinance may have on affordable housing.
According to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy this March, natural gas is 3.4 times more affordable than electricity.
"We're already behind the eight ball in terms of housing and housing stock locally so I think having the choice should be left to the homebuilders and the consumers," said Travel Lane County Vice President of Stakeholder Relations Andy Vobora.
Vobora said Travel Lane County's board took a stance on this issue not because of the upcoming discussion on the new ordinance, but earlier discussions on banning gas for commercial and industrial buildings.
But climate activists said building all electric would actually save money in the long run, citing a study by RMI, an independent organization working to move towards clean energy.
According to that study, all-electric homes built in Eugene with ENERGY STAR-rated heat pumps would cost $3,446 less to build than a similar mixed fuel home.
"We need to be making sure our community is healthy and we need to think of cost in a bigger way," said Cockram. "We need to think of the cost of our bodies and our children. But also I think it's important to remember these high efficiency all-electric appliances save money because they use less power in the long run."
POSSIBILITY OF BAN IN COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS
While no ordinance has been drafted regarding a natural gas ban on commercial and industrial buildings yet, a work session to discuss language for these two sectors is scheduled for November 28.
Vobora said if the city follows through with electrifying newly constructed commercial and industrial buildings as well, this would greatly impact local businesses.
"We have a great food and beverage sector here, in terms of manufacturing, and a lot of those businesses rely on natural gas to do their work," said Vobora. "We really think this hamstrings local businesses long term should this progress to commercial and industrial facilities."
But Dylan Plummer with Sierra Club said to help the city of Eugene achieve its climate recovery goals, we not only have to transition new buildings off of gas but all buildings.
"Eugene is not the first city to consider these policies," said Plummer. "In fact, around 70 cities and states across the U.S. have taken action to require new construction to be all electric. And those policies are usually accompanied by some sort of infeasibility waiver to allow businesses that require gas like coffee roasters and beer breweries to continue using gas for those specific applications."
According to a survey from the Eugene Chamber of Commerce, more than 20% of respondents said they would consider relocating their business if a natural gas ban was passed. Nearly a third responded that they do not believe there is "a technical or financially feasible solution to operate their business without natural gas."
Opponents argue a natural gas ban would discourage businesses from opening up in Eugene.
"Some of the most premier cities have similar policies to the ones the city of Eugene is considering whether it's Seattle, San Francisco, New York City and countless others," said Plummer. "It's the most desirable cities across the board are the ones pursuing climate action."
CLIMATE CHANGE
According to a figure by environmental consultant Good Company, in 2037 new residential buildings are expected to account for about 0.1% of greenhouse gases, while new commercial buildings account for less than 2%. Meanwhile, transportation accounts for nearly 60%.
"I think we need to get behind the alternative transportation options we have and the community has done a great job with that," said Vobora. "We've got bike facilities and bike share. So I think the efforts around transportation will really move the needle more quickly."
But climate activists cite data from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, showing greenhouse gases emitted from residential, industrial and commercial buildings between 1990 and 2019 being among the highest.
The public hearing is set to take place at the Downtown Lane Community College building at 5:30 p.m. The rally outside the building will take place at 4:45 p.m..