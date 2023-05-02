Public to weigh in on proposed changes to Roseburg's public camping regulations, city says

ROSEBURG, Ore. – When Roseburg’s city council meets next Monday, the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s public camping regulations, city officials said.
Roseburg officials said the passage of Oregon House Bill 3115 requires Roseburg to update its prohibited camping policies for public spaces by July 1 to ensure they are objectively reasonable.
Recent judicial decisions and legislative actions allow cities to enact restrictions on time, place and manner of camping on public property so as to effectively manage public spaces for the good of the entire community, Roseburg city officials said.
“We are trying to balance people’s human need to sleep and stay warm and dry with the public’s expectations to use public spaces as intended,” said Nikki Messenger, Roseburg’s city manager.
The city’s proposal calls for a size restriction on campsites to 10 feet by 10 feet and with a self-contained tent or tent-like structure and a limit of one bike or wheelchair per camper, city officials said.
The city said proposed policies include prohibiting camping during daylight hours, within 10 feet of multiuse paths or 100 feet of a waterway’s high-water mark, and within 1,000 feet of schools or daycare facilities. Other areas considered for prohibition include the Stewart Park Natural Area, Roseburg Regional Airport and sports complexes, Roseburg city officials said.
Roseburg officials said city police have not issued citations for prohibited camping since at least early 2020, but currently issue tickets for such unlawful acts as offensive littering, depositing trash in or near waterways and vandalism, among other offenses.
Roseburg’s city council is expected to discussed the proposed updates at their May 8 meeting, when a first reading may take place, officials said. The city said the council could adopt it following a second reading at their May 22 meeting, and the ordinance could take effect immediately or by July 1.
Public comments may be given in person or via Zoom during the May 8 meeting, or submitted via email or handwritten letter by 12 p.m. that day, officials said.
A draft of the proposed changes and instructions for public comments can be found online.