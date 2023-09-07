Public use restrictions, fire danger level reduced on Willamette National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Forest Service officials announced on Thursday a reduction in public use restrictions and the fire danger level for the Willamette National Forest, according to authorities.
The Forest Service said that recent rainfall and moderate weather conditions led to the reduction in fire danger to a ‘moderate’ level and implementation of a limited shutdown of industrial activities. With a reduction in the Industrial Fire Protection Level to Level II, industrial activities are only allowed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. but welding and the use of torches with an open flame are prohibited, according to forest officials. Authorities said that fire restrictions apply to all lands within the Willamette National Forest
The Forest Service said that campfires are allowed in designated and developed campgrounds, with open fires prohibited outside these designated sites. Portable stoves and lanterns using liquid or bottled fuel are allowed, forest officials said.
Officials said other restrictions include the use of generators only in areas free of vegetation and motorized vehicles must remain on designated trials and roads. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed recreation site, forest officials said.
While conditions have allowed a reduction in restrictions and the fire danger level, Forest Service officials want to remind the public that the fire season is still in effect and to be cautious in avoiding activities that could ignite a wildfire, forest officials said.
More information can be found on the Willamette National Forest’s website. Current fire information can be followed on Facebook and @WillametteNF on Twitter. Wildfires should be reported by calling 911.