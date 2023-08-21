 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Public use restrictions loosened for Douglas County woodlands

  • Updated
  • 0
DFPA

ROSEBURG, Ore. – As fires burn elsewhere in the state, forest officials in Douglas County are set to relax public use restrictions intended to prevent wildfires from starting.

Starting on Tuesday, August 22, the Douglas Forest Protective Association will set the fire danger level and Public Use Restriction Level to “high” for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in Douglas County. The fire danger was previously set to “extreme,” and had been at that level since August 9. Under “high” fire danger, activities that might cause a fire such as power tool usage, mowing dried grass, and using power-driven machinery is only allowed before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. in DFPA lands.

Although there are several large wildfires burning elsewhere in Oregon, such as the Flat Fire in Curry County and the Lookout Fire in Lane County, Douglas County has so far been spared a major wildfire. Local firefighters have been mostly successful in putting out brush fires before they grow into larger conflagrations. Large parts of Douglas County are seeing wildfire smoke however; the DFPA said it is all smoke drifting into the area from other wildfires, mostly the Flat Fire.

Tags

Recommended for you