Public use restrictions loosened for Douglas County woodlands

ROSEBURG, Ore. – As fires burn elsewhere in the state, forest officials in Douglas County are set to relax public use restrictions intended to prevent wildfires from starting.

Starting on Tuesday, August 22, the Douglas Forest Protective Association will set the fire danger level and Public Use Restriction Level to “high” for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in Douglas County. The fire danger was previously set to “extreme,” and had been at that level since August 9. Under “high” fire danger, activities that might cause a fire such as power tool usage, mowing dried grass, and using power-driven machinery is only allowed before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. in DFPA lands.

Although there are several large wildfires burning elsewhere in Oregon, such as the Flat Fire in Curry County and the Lookout Fire in Lane County, Douglas County has so far been spared a major wildfire. Local firefighters have been mostly successful in putting out brush fires before they grow into larger conflagrations. Large parts of Douglas County are seeing wildfire smoke however; the DFPA said it is all smoke drifting into the area from other wildfires, mostly the Flat Fire.