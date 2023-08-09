Public's help sought in identifying Coos County theft suspect

LAKESIDE, Oregon – Coos County sheriff’s officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft that happened earlier this month in Lakeside, authorities said.
The Coos County Sherriff’s Office said they received a report of a theft that happened on August 4 at about 5:19 p.m. from a motor vehicle at Osprey Point RV Park. The victim additionally reported numerous fraudulent transactions on several different credit cards and also the theft of a Firefighter Challenge coin, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities ask anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity to call 541-396-2106.