Racers experience running on same course as Oregon22 men's marathon runners

EUGENE, Ore.- It's thrilling enough to watch the world's greatest track and field athletes on a jumbo-tron. But imagine racing along with the men's marathon athletes during the World Athletics Championships.
KEZI 9 News spoke to parents Colleen Preisner and Barb Levins; their sons ran for Team Canada.
"I felt like my heart was going to burst," Preisner said. "In fact I almost get choked up as I'm talking to you about it. I'm so proud of him."
Levin's son, Cameron Levins, made big stride for his team over the weekend.
"To get the Canadian record, he beat his own record by two minutes, was a huge...we're just so pleased. I mean he just worked so hard for this, it's just really beyond my expectation, for sure," Levin's said.
The energy is high all around Eugene for Oregon22. Deena Kastor is a longtime ASICS athlete and a bronze medal Olympian.
For 21 years, she's been working closely with the brand, and for the World Athletics Championships, she helped ASICS with their 'Uplift Oregon 5K' Sunday morning.
It was an opportunity for people to run on the same route as some of the best runners in the world-the athletes in the men's marathon event.
"For the uplift 5k, there were so many high fives, because people ran personal bests today and it can only be because not only was the weather great to just be out here, the energy is absolutely electric. And to be uplifting Oregon like this is like nothing else," Kastor said.
And it doesn't end with just the run; there's also a two-day fan festival. This is a free event for all.
Fans can get a coffee, some food, and listen to some music while they watch the women's marathon live on a jumbotron, and as the runners race by the venue near Autzen Stadium.
Monday's race is set to begin around 6:00 a.m.