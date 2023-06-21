Radio station 99.1 The Beat brings back sounds of the '80s, '90s, and 2000s

EUGENE, Ore. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon officially marked radio station 99.1 new format.
Though the station has been on the air since March 2023, the station previously known as KOOL-FM is now known as 99.1 The Beat and is bringing the musical sounds of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s throwbacks to its listeners. BiCoastal Media said that listeners can expect more energy and more music over the airwaves.
“We found that there was no radio station playing 80's, 90's and early 2000's dance, hip hop and pop,” said Barry MacGuire, program director and on-air talent for the station. “And ever since we made the switch, we've been amazed by people saying ‘oh this takes me back to high school, this just totally takes me back to the younger days.’ It's been a fantastic response ever since we made the switch.”
MacGuire said that he sees an opportunity for the station to fill a needed void in the community.
“We found ourselves sharing a lot of the audience with a bunch of other radio stations in town,” he said. “We were just kind of lost in the shuffle and we were like you know what, there's no station playing this kind of music on the Beat right now and that was a big part of it.”
Artists that listeners can expect to hear include Rhianna, Justin Timberlake, and Usher, among others, MacGuire said.