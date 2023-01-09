 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY
NIGHT...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 20 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Raising awareness about human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness Month

  • Updated
  • 0

Raising Awareness About Human Trafficking in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- A lot of people don't believe human trafficking could ever happen to us or someone we know. But the month of January is dedicated to bringing awareness.

Kim DeRose believes there is no quick or easy solution to dealing with human trafficking. Every month she sees victims who bring their own unique story to the table. 

"I know I've come into some situations where it's generational," DeRose said. "The mother will have been in a situation in life, so when the daughters get a little bit older they just kind of fall into it because that is just the norm."

DeRose is a coordinator with the Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Task Force. They rely heavily on volunteers and have a growing relationship with law enforcement. On average, they say they see one victim each month.

However, DeRose says many human trafficking cases go unreported -- only 16% come to light. For those who do seek help, TCATT provides them programs and services. DeRose says that victims often suffer from PTSD and are in need of medical attention. Housing is also critical.

Clear Sidewalk

Statistics show that people who have escaped trafficking for more than two years rarely slip back. DeRose believes right now this is the best they can do. 

"Our best bet is to get the people who are on the scale of victimization and get them help," DeRose said. "That's our biggest deal right now. Because the ways the laws are written, we are not going to get enough people off the streets who are doing the harm. The best solution is to get to the victims and help them out so they know there's another way out."

According to experts, a key driver of human trafficking is poverty. For many victims, the promise of a better life is often enough to drive them back into the cycle.

"This is what perpetuates the cycle of crime, for all the crimes," DeRose said. "This is what promotes drugs, this is what promotes trafficking, this promotes all of the crimes for the most part. Because all they care about is making money and how they do that by victimizing people."

Scrolling through the Phone

The fight against trafficking is an ongoing battle. The task force is constantly evolving how they appeal to people, but their message is consistent: help is available.

Tags

Recommended for you