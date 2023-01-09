Raising awareness about human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness Month

EUGENE, Ore. -- A lot of people don't believe human trafficking could ever happen to us or someone we know. But the month of January is dedicated to bringing awareness.
Kim DeRose believes there is no quick or easy solution to dealing with human trafficking. Every month she sees victims who bring their own unique story to the table.
"I know I've come into some situations where it's generational," DeRose said. "The mother will have been in a situation in life, so when the daughters get a little bit older they just kind of fall into it because that is just the norm."
DeRose is a coordinator with the Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Task Force. They rely heavily on volunteers and have a growing relationship with law enforcement. On average, they say they see one victim each month.
However, DeRose says many human trafficking cases go unreported -- only 16% come to light. For those who do seek help, TCATT provides them programs and services. DeRose says that victims often suffer from PTSD and are in need of medical attention. Housing is also critical.
Statistics show that people who have escaped trafficking for more than two years rarely slip back. DeRose believes right now this is the best they can do.
"Our best bet is to get the people who are on the scale of victimization and get them help," DeRose said. "That's our biggest deal right now. Because the ways the laws are written, we are not going to get enough people off the streets who are doing the harm. The best solution is to get to the victims and help them out so they know there's another way out."
According to experts, a key driver of human trafficking is poverty. For many victims, the promise of a better life is often enough to drive them back into the cycle.
"This is what perpetuates the cycle of crime, for all the crimes," DeRose said. "This is what promotes drugs, this is what promotes trafficking, this promotes all of the crimes for the most part. Because all they care about is making money and how they do that by victimizing people."
The fight against trafficking is an ongoing battle. The task force is constantly evolving how they appeal to people, but their message is consistent: help is available.