Rally held calling on PeaceHealth to keep Eugene's only hospital open

EUGENE, Ore. -- City of Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis, several registered nurses, and numerous community advocates were among those at a rally on Monday afternoon calling for PeaceHealth to reverse their decision to close Sacred Heart Medical Center in the University District.
The event was held on September 11 in front of the hospital near the intersection of East 13th Avenue and Hilyard Street. Many shared their concerns of closing Eugene’s only hospital, which will leave nearly 200,000 people without a hospital. Mayor Vinis is also calling on Governor Tina Kotek and the Oregon Health Authority to intervene on the decision.
“PeaceHealth faces a financial crisis and is amputating the University District hospital because it is costly,” said Mayor Lucy Vinis. “The city of Eugene will now be forced to shoulder increased cost while our residents face longer delays for urgent treatment.”
Other speakers brought up such concerns as how the closure will affect patients in need of behavioral health services. Tina Davis, a member of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals and a pharmacy tech at Sacred Heart, said the hospital’s closure would be a tremendous loss to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
“This is such a sad moment for the community,” Davis said. “We have the most vulnerable people come to this hospital and for PeaceHealth to want to close it and not give an alternative. For behavioral health patients, I've had friends that have been there and I've seen what they've done, and you will not get this care anywhere else, you will not get this care at RiverBend."
Others in attendance included frontline health care workers, union leaders and patients, according to organizers. A public petition is available online for those who support keeping the hospital open.