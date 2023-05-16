Rapidly warming weather presents increased dangers for pets left in cars, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – With temperatures as of late rapidly rising, Eugene police officials say pet owners need to be mindful of the dangers of keeping their furry friends in their vehicles.
Police said it’s important, as well, for the public to step up if they see an animal in a car and are concerned about its safety.
“People in Eugene love to take their, their pets with them on errands,” said Deb Sporcich, Eugene Police Department’s animal welfare officer. “When the temperature is over 70 degrees, then it's concerning because animals can get too hot in there quickly. Depending on where they've parked, you know, their, their vehicle, if it has any shade, if it's in the sun, what kind of dog or cat is in, in, the vehicle, so there's a lot of things to consider.”
EPD officials said they’ve already received calls about animals locked in a vehicle, and unfortunately a dog died over the weekend. Once exterior temperatures reach 70 degrees, it’s only a matter of minutes for the interior of a car to reach dangerous temperatures, police said.
“I definitely recommend, you know, having a, one, having water accessible to that animal,” Sporcich said, “(and) making sure you're parked in the shade, windows are cracked, having your phone number, you know...in that window with your name, so if a bystander, you know, comes up to your door, or if I am, and I'm concerned or, you know, want you to come out and check on your animal, you know, you're a phone call away.”
Passers by that see an animal in a vehicle and are concerned about its welfare can call the Eugene Police’s animal hotline number or non-emergency number and they can send an officer to check the situation out.
Eugene police officials said to always call the police and check on their ETA for arrival or if the caller can enter the vehicle, since entering someone’s vehicle could be a potentially dangerous situation.