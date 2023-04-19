Raw sewage spill leads to closure of Bowman Park in Albany, public officials say

ALBANY, Ore. – A power outage on Wednesday at an Albany water treatment facility led to an estimated 103,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling into the Willamette River, Albany public works officials said.
Albany officials said that the overflow of raw sewage into the river began at about 7:30 a.m. on April 19 after a power outage shut down the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility and associated sewer lift stations.
The facility’s redundant power system featuring two feeds from the electrical grid also failed, officials said.
Public works officials said the sewage overflow stopped once Pacific Power restored power service at about 8:35 a.m. and the WRF came back online, public works officials said. City officials said that public works crews and Pacific Power coordinated clean up efforts to minimize the overflow’s impacts.
City officials said that Bowman Park has been temporarily closed and signs warning of high levels of bacteria in the river water are posted near and downstream of the overflow site. Public works officials expect the bacteria levels to quickly diminish as city officials continue to monitor water quality.
Albany officials say the public should avoid contact with the Willamette River at this location and immediately downstream until the signage is removed and the park is reopened.
Overflowing manhole sites or spills can be reported by contact the Albany Public Works Department Operations at 541-917-7600.