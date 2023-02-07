Reactions to proposed flavored tobacco ban continue to pour in

EUGENE, Ore. -- Reactions continue to pour in about a proposal to ban flavored tobacco products.

Supporters say House Bill 3090, a proposal to ban the sale of any kind of flavored tobacco product, is intended to protect children from the adverse effects of nicotine use such as lung and mouth cancer.

A survey conducted in late January for proponents of the measure show that 62% of surveyed voters had some level of support for banning flavored tobacco products.

State Representative Lisa Reynolds, one of the bills sponsors, said that as a pediatrician, she often sees the effects vaping has on children and teens.

“Regular nicotine use in the developing adolescent brain is associated with higher rates of addiction to nicotine, increased risk of becoming a cigarette smoker and symptoms of A.D.H.D., anxiety and depression,” Reynolds said during a press conference Tuesday. “I see it in my exam room.”

Sponsors said the flavored products are designed to appeal to children and teens and create a new generation of individuals addicted to nicotine.

Sheldon High School sophomore Blaine Linn said he was once addicted to vaping. While it wasn’t the flavors that drew him in, he said the euphoric feeling that got him hooked eventually wore off.

“Eventually it just becomes really pointless, because you just grow an immunity and then its no longer fun,” he said. “It makes you more depressed than it makes you happy, later down the road. So, eventually it becomes a pretty pointless thing to use.”

Ruby Pendowski, said that while she has not vaped, she can see how the fruity and candy flavors appeal to her peers. She said society draws a strong association between kids and vaping.

“It's really interesting that how when you think of somebody vaping, especially like an adult, I think a lot of people think 'oh, that's childish,' and I think that's an issue that we associate vaping so much with children,” she said. “You know like, "Cigarettes are like for older, cooler people," but vaping is so marketed toward children. I think hopefully getting rid of the fruity flavors will maybe change some of that.”

Pendowski said while she’s hopeful the flavor ban will have an impact on youth vaping, she thinks those who are already addicted probably won’t be deterred.

The proposal is currently awaiting a hearing in the House Behavioral Health and Health Care Committee.