Recreational crabbing reopened coastwide, state wildlife and agriculture officials say

NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials announced on Friday that recreational crabbing is once again open coastwide.
Earlier this month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Agriculture closed recreational crabbing activities along the south Oregon coast due to elevated levels of a marine biotoxin known as domoic acid, officials said.
ODFW and ODA said on May 12 that crabbing is once again permitted between Tahkenitch Creek eight miles north of Winchester Bay to Cape Blanco, which is about 28 miles south of Bandon.
ODA tests twice monthly for shellfish toxins and reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit, state officials said.
State officials also recommend crabbers remove viscera, internal organs and gills before cooking crabs.
More information can be found online or by calling 1-800-448-2474. Details on recreational crabbing can be found here.