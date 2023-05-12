 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Recreational crabbing reopened coastwide, state wildlife and agriculture officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon coast crabbing reopens

NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon wildlife and agriculture officials announced on Friday that recreational crabbing is once again open coastwide.

Earlier this month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Agriculture closed recreational crabbing activities along the south Oregon coast due to elevated levels of a marine biotoxin known as domoic acid, officials said.

ODFW and ODA said on May 12 that crabbing is once again permitted between Tahkenitch Creek eight miles north of Winchester Bay to Cape Blanco, which is about 28 miles south of Bandon.

ODA tests twice monthly for shellfish toxins and reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit, state officials said.

State officials also recommend crabbers remove viscera, internal organs and gills before cooking crabs.

More information can be found online or by calling 1-800-448-2474. Details on recreational crabbing can be found here.

