Red flag warning issued across Western Oregon due to hot weather

EUGENE, Ore. – Temperatures are expected to be higher than 90 degrees over the week of the Fourth of July. Wind gusts of more than 20 miles per hour are expected. A fire is currently burning in a park in Eugene, and a long spell without rain has dried out grass and forests across the Willamette Valley and beyond.

In light of all this, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across a large part of the state. The NWS said the warning is expected to last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The Red Flag Warning is in place because the dry, windy and hot weather has created conditions that allow for the rapid spread of new and existing fires, according to the NWS. Weather officials recommend checking with local authorities to see what restrictions on burning or fireworks are in place, and to never leave any type of fire unattended.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution with fireworks, barbecues, and other fires. Residents should also avoid driving over dry vegetation, postpone yard work and welding, and secure safety chains on vehicles. Residents are also urged to report any fire, smoke, or activity that could cause a fire to local authorities.

The Red Flag Warning covers most of the Willamette Valley and a significant part of Douglas County and Southwestern Oregon. The NWS’s declaration comes after several forestry officials in Oregon declared a state of high fire danger in their districts.

