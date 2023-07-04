Red flag warning issued across Western Oregon due to hot weather

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County
Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph along exposed terrain and at elevations above 1000 feet.
Strongest winds will occur in the evening and Wednesday
afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. Humidity recovery will
be poor Tuesday night, but improve Wednesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

Red flag warning issued across Western Oregon due to hot weather

  • Updated
Red Flag Warning
Courtesy: MGN

EUGENE, Ore. – Temperatures are expected to be higher than 90 degrees over the week of the Fourth of July. Wind gusts of more than 20 miles per hour are expected. A fire is currently burning in a park in Eugene, and a long spell without rain has dried out grass and forests across the Willamette Valley and beyond.

In light of all this, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across a large part of the state. The NWS said the warning is expected to last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. The Red Flag Warning is in place because the dry, windy and hot weather has created conditions that allow for the rapid spread of new and existing fires, according to the NWS. Weather officials recommend checking with local authorities to see what restrictions on burning or fireworks are in place, and to never leave any type of fire unattended.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution with fireworks, barbecues, and other fires. Residents should also avoid driving over dry vegetation, postpone yard work and welding, and secure safety chains on vehicles. Residents are also urged to report any fire, smoke, or activity that could cause a fire to local authorities.

The Red Flag Warning covers most of the Willamette Valley and a significant part of Douglas County and Southwestern Oregon. The NWS’s declaration comes after several forestry officials in Oregon declared a state of high fire danger in their districts.

NWS Red Flag Warning July 4

Pink areas are under a Red Flag Warning. Orange areas are under a heat advisory.

KEZI 9 News is speaking with local firefighting officials to learn how they are handling the high heat, preparing for Independence Day celebrations, and how people can be safe and responsible on the holiday. For all that and more, tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. this evening.

