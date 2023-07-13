Red-tailed hawk injured near Eugene now ambassador animal for Bend wildlife center

BEND, Ore. – Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation in Bend, recently welcomed a red-tailed hawk from Eugene as its first ambassador animal, according to organization officials.
Think Wild officials said the hawk was originally found in January 2023 with multiple traumatic injuries alongside a road near the airport in Eugene. The hawk’s injuries included an injury to its left eye, and it underwent six weeks of treatment by the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, Think Wild officials said.
Wildlife center officials said that by mid-March the raptor center determined the hawk couldn’t be re-released into the wild given its injury’s impact to its hunting ability, and so transferred it to the Bend center as an ambassador animal. In order to qualify as such, an animal must have a calm disposition and an injury that still allows for a comfortable life under human care.
“Because the bird is a juvenile, first year Red-tailed Hawk with the curious and attentive attitude typical for young hawks at this age, we believe that it has the potential to become a great education ambassador,” said Dr. Ulrike Streicher, Cascades Raptor Center’s rehabilitation director and staff veterinarian.
The hawk arrived at Think Wild on July 6, the center’s staff said. Think Wild officials said that the hawk will be trained over the next year to be a part of the center’s educational programming.
Red-tailed hawks are among the most common birds of prey in North America and live in habitats ranging from open prairies to dense forests, coastal bluffs, and urban parks, Think Wild officials said.
Nominations for naming the bird are currently sought and can be contributed online.