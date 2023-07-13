Red-tailed hawk injured near Eugene now ambassador animal for Bend wildlife center

 Skip to main content
Corrected overview segment formatting

.There is a 10-20% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening, increasing
to a 50-60% chance late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday
evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley south of the Portland metro.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon and evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 15 to 25
percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit
expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Red-tailed hawk injured near Eugene now ambassador animal for Bend wildlife center

Courtesy: Think Wild Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. – Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation in Bend, recently welcomed a red-tailed hawk from Eugene as its first ambassador animal, according to organization officials.

Think Wild officials said the hawk was originally found in January 2023 with multiple traumatic injuries alongside a road near the airport in Eugene. The hawk’s injuries included an injury to its left eye, and it underwent six weeks of treatment by the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, Think Wild officials said.

Wildlife center officials said that by mid-March the raptor center determined the hawk couldn’t be re-released into the wild given its injury’s impact to its hunting ability, and so transferred it to the Bend center as an ambassador animal. In order to qualify as such, an animal must have a calm disposition and an injury that still allows for a comfortable life under human care.

“Because the bird is a juvenile, first year Red-tailed Hawk with the curious and attentive attitude typical for young hawks at this age, we believe that it has the potential to become a great education ambassador,” said Dr. Ulrike Streicher, Cascades Raptor Center’s rehabilitation director and staff veterinarian.

The hawk arrived at Think Wild on July 6, the center’s staff said. Think Wild officials said that the hawk will be trained over the next year to be a part of the center’s educational programming.

Red-tailed hawks are among the most common birds of prey in North America and live in habitats ranging from open prairies to dense forests, coastal bluffs, and urban parks, Think Wild officials said.

Nominations for naming the bird are currently sought and can be contributed online.

Tags

