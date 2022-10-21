Redmond police seeking tips after rapid string of burglaries

REDMOND, Ore. -- After nine burglaries that targeted local businesses in a five-day period, Redmond Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspects.
According to Redmond police, between October 15 and 20, nine local small businesses were burglarized and money was stolen. Police said that in most cases, the suspect or suspects arrive on foot, break into the business after hours, and steal cash. Police say small local businesses like those victimized are seriously impacted by theft, and have difficulty remaining open due to the financial burden it places on them.
Redmond police say they are actively investigating the incidents and are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects. Police have provided a table of burglary locations, dates and times and are encouraging community members to check security camera footage and contact them at 541-693-6911 with any information on the suspects.