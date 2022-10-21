 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM PDT SUNDAY...


* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 10 to 13 ft at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Redmond police seeking tips after rapid string of burglaries

  • Updated
  • 0
Cash register discarded after Redmond robbery

REDMOND, Ore. -- After nine burglaries that targeted local businesses in a five-day period, Redmond Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspects.

According to Redmond police, between October 15 and 20, nine local small businesses were burglarized and money was stolen. Police said that in most cases, the suspect or suspects arrive on foot, break into the business after hours, and steal cash. Police say small local businesses like those victimized are seriously impacted by theft, and have difficulty remaining open due to the financial burden it places on them.

Redmond police say they are actively investigating the incidents and are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspects. Police have provided a table of burglary locations, dates and times and are encouraging community members to check security camera footage and contact them at 541-693-6911 with any information on the suspects.

Redmond local business robbery table

