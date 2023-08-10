Reducing vegetation crucial to reducing fire risk, Roseburg city officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With temperatures expected to break 100 degrees in Douglas County by Sunday, Roseburg city officials are reminding property owners to reduce wildfire risk by mowing grass and weeds, city officials said.
Roseburg city officials said that its municipal code defines obnoxious vegetation as anything taller than 12 inches, and failure to maintain this standard could lead to fines or penalties. Exceptions include agricultural crops that are not a fire hazard or visual obstruction, and natural vegetation not deemed a fire hazard, the city said.
This code applies all property and property owners, including owners of vacant properties in residential subdivisions, the city said. Roseburg city officials said the risk of wildfire is a major concern, given there are seven wildfires currently being fought in Oregon.
“Mowing and trimming regularly helps to reduce fire risk, but also prevents properties from becoming eyesores with long grass and tall weeds,” said Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie. “Keeping your lawn mowed and weeds trimmed regularly helps to make Roseburg a safe and beautiful place.”
Most of Douglas County is currently experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Warmer, drier weather raises fire risks as vegetation becomes a source of fuel source for fire, officials said.
Roseburg city officials said wildfire season lasts until the first rainfall events in autumn.
For more information, email the Roseburg Community Development Department or call 541-492-6750.