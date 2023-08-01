Reedsport school's gym flooring up for sale

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Reedsport locals have an opportunity to own a little piece of school history.
Reedsport school district officials announced that they are selling flooring from the Reedsport Community Charter School’s small gymnasium as surplus materials, according to district officials. School district officials said that depending on how much is raised from the sale, the district may look at future purchases in support of the gymnasium or athletic programs.
School district officials said that the surplus sale and bidding will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 7. Sections of flooring range in size and cost from two feet by one foot for $10 up to four feet by four feet for $75, the district said. Reedsport school district officials said that a limit of one four-by-four-foot section per person is in place.
Bidding for a half-court section starts at $5,000, the district said. School district officials said that all purchases must be picked up by August 8 or prearranged for a scheduled pick-up.
School district officials said that replacement of the small gym’s floor is among the summer maintenance projects currently underway on the school’s campus.
While there isn’t a specific purpose in mind yet for funds generated by the sale, future discussions will examine possible purchases if more than $1,000 is raised, school district officials said.
Requests for purchase or bids for half court can be emailed to Sharmen Tipten, while pick-up of purchases may be arranged with Brian Watts.