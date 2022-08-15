Referee shortage forcing some schools to shift schedules

EUGENE, Ore. -- Athletic officials have had to get creative and shift their schedules due to a shortage of referees.
“The main reason why varsity games, in some cases, are scheduled for Thursdays or Saturdays is because of the shortage of officials,” said Jack Folliard, the Executive Director of Oregon Athletic Officials Association.
Folliard said the number of referees has been declining for years. He says COVID-19 is partially to blame, but unruly fans have also contributed to referees hanging up their whistles.
The number of officials registered in Oregon last year was 2,552, Folliard said eight years ago, that number was nearly 3,200.
“Our officials are having to work many more contests during the season," Folliard said. "It is not unusual that a football crew will work a 4’oclock freshman game, and then go across town to work a 7, 7:30 varsity game.”
To help officials, the Oregon School Activities Association is working with athletic directors and schools to try and rotate to play one or two games on Thursdays or Saturdays throughout the season.
“We just don't have enough officials if every high school in a conference plays at the same time on the same day,” Folliard said.
One of those schools who will have to play two games on Thursday instead of Friday is Sheldon High School's team. Head Coach Josh Line said luckily those games are in the middle and end of the regular season, but they still need to adjust to having one less day of preparation.
“We have to interfere with, in my opinion, a family day which is Sunday. And I don’t like doing that, but we are forced to do that, because I am not going to deviate from my progression that we go through each week," Line said. "It is just too important to us."
Folliard said training for the upcoming season begins about a month before games begin, but even if people are interested in the middle of the season, they can still sign up.
“High school football in America is played on Friday night. It’s part of our culture and it’s sad to see that starting to change,” said Line. “Hopefully we can see that rebound.”
If you are interested in becoming an official, click here.