Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020.
This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
In 2020, the Relay for Life did a drive-through ceremony where participants could stay in their cars. In 2021, the event was held in person at the Lane County Fairgrounds and saw about 800 visitors. This year, organizers are expecting even more participants. They say they have lined up food trucks, music, and other entertainment in addition to the relay itself.
The event begins at noon on August 20, and is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. a ceremony will be held where the track will be lit with bags participants have decorated to honor loved ones who battle cancer.
Organizers say they have about 50 volunteers to help out, but anyone else who wants to volunteer can simply ask to help at the event itself.