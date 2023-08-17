Remains of missing woman found at Coffin Butte Landfill

OREGON CITY, Ore. – A man is facing charges of second-degree murder after the dismembered remains of a woman were found at the Coffin Butte Landfill north of Corvallis, according to Oregon City Police Department.
According to OCPD, on July 25 at about 11 p.m., Kara Rayleen Taylor, 49, of Pasco, Washington, left a residence on Jefferson Street in Oregon City and was declared missing shortly afterwards. However, Oregon City police said the circumstances of Taylor’s disappearance were suspicious and they began an investigation that led to a search of the home she had disappeared from on August 5. During the search, they found evidence that led them to believe Taylor had been murdered, and on August 7 Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, who lived at the house Taylor disappeared from, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree abuse of a corpse.
OCPD said they began a search of the Coffin Butte Landfill north of Corvallis on August 11 that lasted several days. Police said they found remains believed to be those of Taylor at the landfill. Court documents allege the body had been dismembered.
Fritsch has been formally indicted in Taylor’s death, and is being held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse. OCPD said their investigation is still ongoing; anyone with information on Taylor’s disappearance is asked to call Oregon City police at 503-905-3505 and reference case number 23-015668.
The family of Kara Taylor released a statement shortly after Fritsch was first arrested:
First and foremost, our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the following agencies that were directly involved in the investigation of the disappearance of our Friend, Sister, Daughter, Mom, and Wife Kara Rayleen Sanders Taylor.
From day one the Oregon City Police Department did an amazing and professional job with their investigation and the communication with immediate family of Kara. Then with the additional help of the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team/Interagency SWAT Team, and the FBI the three agencies worked diligently and exhaustingly, day and night, to find answers to Kara’s disappearance. Our entire family Thanks each and everyone one of you for everything you have done in this investigation, the time spent, and the care given.
Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better. She was trusting and had faith in others and believed there was good in everyone. Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her. As the phenomenal mom Kara was, she unfortunately leaves behind a 22 year old special needs daughter named Nicole.
The difficult times these are, your thoughts and prayers are appreciated in finding Kara and bringing her home to Rest.
The Sanders Family & Dennis Taylor