Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out.
Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
Mark was a daughter, mother, sister, friend, and cousin.
Her cousin, Sarah Gallino, said her heart is in pieces after learning about her death. Gallino said she had a beautiful heart, was funny, and had a way of making people feel understood and supported.
"Amber had a beautiful heart, she was funny, pragmatic, and she made you feel less alone," Gallino said.
Gallino said growing up, they were attached at the hip. They lived together when they were teens and then again in their 20s. But she said when Mark moved out a few years later and began living on the streets, they would only talk here and there.
"I just miss that camaraderie that we had. With this, it's tragic, and it really hits me in the heart," Gallino said.
She said while they went down some dark roads together, Mark was always by her side.
"Whatever it was, you could talk to her about it, and she would be on your side. She would support you," Gallino said.
Stephanie Lynn grew up with Mark and told KEZI they had become incredibly close and even lived together when they were young.
"I just remember thinking she was so cool, and we hit it off and were really close," Lynn said.
Lynn said she was loving, cheerful, and fun to be around and hopes the community will remember her like that.
Mark's friend, Skyla Williams, said she was the type of person who would have your back no matter what.
"What a tragic way for her to go. I am so saddened by it. She didn't deserve to go like this. She was such a bundle of joy to everybody," Williams said.
She said she will miss her smile the most.
"She had a hell of a smile and was always cheerful; that's one thing I really enjoyed about her. No matter what, she always had something funny to say or a pick-me-up and was always real giggly and bubbly," Williams said.
Jeremy Mills works at Best Value Automotive off Highway 99 and saw the tragic accident and immediately sprang into action trying to stop Rodeen.
"When you see a human being get run over, and then their life is gone, and you connect with their family, it touches you," Mills said.
Mills said he followed the driver down Highway 99, and when Rodeen eventually got out of his car, Mills tackled him.
"I wasn't really thinking ahead, I just did it," Mills said.
He said when he asked Rodeen what he was thinking, Rodeen said, "I was having a really bad day."
Rodeen is facing multiple charges, including murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault, and hit and run.
Mark's daughter, Destinee Sherman, spoke with KEZI and said she wanted people to know she loved her mom very much. There's a GoFundMe if you want to help the family during this challenging time.