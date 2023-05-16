Remembering UO hockey player Dayton Clarke

EUGENE, Ore. -- Whether you knew Dayton Clarke for years or just a few hours, it's clear he left a lasting impression on so many. Clarke, 21, died on May 13 after he was hit by a delivery truck driver when he was walking home.

According to Eugene police, they found Clarke lying in the middle of the road on East 24th Avenue between Kincaid and Harris Streets just before 4 a.m. on May 13.

A native Canadian, Clarke played for the University of Oregon men's hockey team. Billy Lang said he met Clarke at the Rink Exchange the day he died.

"He was just already a part of your life right when you first met him; the most genuine, probably the coolest, chill guy you'll ever meet," Lang said.

Lang said Clarke was on the ice until about 9:30 p.m. on May 13.

"My friend introduced me to him, and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I've seen that guy play on the Duck team,'" Lang said.

Lang said that after Clarke got off the ice, he went and hung out with some of their mutual friends.

"After he left his social gathering, he parted ways. Then, the next day, we heard he got hit by a delivery truck. It was just heartbreaking to everyone," Lang said.

Some of Clarke's teammates said Clarke was confident, gifted, and extremely friendly.

"He never let anyone or anything hold him back. Clarke was an extremely gifted athlete, unreal hockey player, and baseball player…he could make friends with absolutely anybody and always could make everyone laugh at any time."

This tragic incident has some people who live off East 24th Avenue hoping for change as it's an area many students walk through.

"I think it's really sad," said nearby resident and UO student Henry Jackman. There are not a lot of street lights, so it's really dark at night. If you weren't paying attention or drunk or something, you really could hit someone."

Nearby resident Sam Anderson said drivers seem to speed by, oftentimes not paying attention.

"It makes sense that the incident would be here, there's a crosswalk near, and some cars just ignore it," Anderson said.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.