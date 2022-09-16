Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun.
The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
Officials say a new walkway will be added through the park to connect west Fourth Avenue between Washington and Jefferson Streets. Eugene says this new path will improve community safety, and is being implemented due to neighborhood and park-goer suggestions. Eugene officials say the budget for the park’s restoration is $810,000, to be paid for with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The southern portions of the park are expected to be open in Winter of 2023 after new grass is established.
Officials said the park was closed to the public on March 16 after being the site of a camp for homeless individuals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the closure, city officials said they made an in-depth assessment of the restoration needs of the park and identified contractors to carry out the task. The northern part of the park including the skate park and horseshoe pits has remained open and will stay open during the renovation. Eugene officials say that when the restored portion of the park opens, all City Park rules will be in effect including a prohibition on camping. They add that the park will also be closed at night.