Renovations completed at Douglas County park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County officials announced renovations at the John P. Amacher County Park and Campground have been completed, leaving the park easier to use and more environmentally friendly.
Douglas County officials said the Amacher County Park was in sore need of renovations. County commissioners and the Oregon State Marine Board identified the park as a funding priority due to its heavy use and issues with stormwater drainage. Officials said stormwater runoff would drain directly into the North Umpqua River, polluting it with silt and petroleum products from the parking lot. Officials also considered the park’s worn out asphalt boat ramp, disorganized parking plan and pot-holed gravel when deciding to renovate the park.
“Amacher Park is one of Douglas County’s most popular venues for recreation in Douglas County with its heavy use during the winter steelhead and spring salmon seasons followed by floaters in the summer,” stated Commissioner Chris Boice. “As a board, we want to intentionally invest in and steward our parks in ways that will improve the user experience well into the future. We prioritized upgrading this boat ramp to make it one of the best on the North Umpqua and also streamlined the parking for users so that their whole recreation experience is more enjoyable from the time they pull into the lot.”
Renovation work began in August 2022 and finished in January 2023. Douglas County officials said the park on the banks of the North Umpqua River now features a brand-new, concrete grooved boat ramp as well as new curbs, new pavement and striping for parking, and new stormwater catch basins with filters to improve the water quality of runoff leaving the parking lot. Officials said the project cost about $850,000 to complete, with funds provided by Douglas County, Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, Oregon Fish and Wildlife, and the Oregon State Marine Board.