Repair work to soon begin on Highway 34 Maltby Creek Bridge, state says

ALSEA, Ore. – State transportation officials said on Wednesday that repair work will soon be underway on Highway 34’s Maltby Creek Bridge near Alsea.
The bridge’s timber deck will be replaced and single-lane closures for the project will begin with single-lane closures with flaggers directing traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 20 and 21, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. ODOT said the bridge will be completely closed starting at 8 a.m. on June 23 with a tentative reopening date of June 26 at 3 p.m.
While the bridge is closed, motorists can use Highways 20 and 101 to get around the work zone, transportation officials said.
ODOT said that the project’s delays have been related to obtaining the necessary materials for the repair work over the past two years. Work on the bridge will be weather dependent and the schedule may change, state transportation officials said.
Motorists can check the Tripcheck website for the most current traffic impacts during construction work.