Repairs to begin on Coos Bay’s North Jetty

COOS BAY, Ore. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to start some critical repairs to the Coos Bay North Jetty, according to officials from the Bureau of Land Management.
Contractors with the Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District are scheduled to begin making repairs to the Coos Bay North Jetty starting Saturday, March 18. As part of their efforts, engineers will close access roads to the North Spit which will affect traffic in the area. Officials said South Dike Road, Foredune Road, and the Bayside Road about half a mile south of the end of Trans-Pacific Lane to the jetty will be closed until repairs are completed in December 2025.
“The Bureau of Land Management recognizes the inconvenience that these road closures may cause. We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time,” said Matt Bailey, Umpqua Field Office Manager. “The safety of the public and workers is everyone’s top priority.”
Officials said Coos Bay is Oregon’s largest deep-craft coastal harbor, and jetties such as the North Jetty reduce wave action in the bay. This, in turn, ensures the safety of ships, recreational boaters and commercial fishermen using the bay.
The North Jetty was last maintained in 2008, when a near-breach of the jetty allowed sediment from the ocean into the navigation channel and forced emergency repairs. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the current project will last three years and cost about $64 million. Officials said the project will include reconstruction of the jetty head, repairs to critically damaged portions of the trunk, and restoring the jetty root elevation. The project engineer said this project will ensure the safety and reliability of the bay’s shipping channels for years to come.
More specifics about the project are available at the Army Corps of Engineers’ website.