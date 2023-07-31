Repaving, other improvements to begin on Interstate 105 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Starting on Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 105 between Delta Highway and Interstate 5.
Over the coming weeks, crews will be repaving I-105 as well as some off-ramps on I-105 and I-5. They’ll also remove and replace seven bridge and deck surfaces, add rumble strips between milepost 2.25 and milepost 4, and add reflective strips to guardrails for improved visibility.
“The current pavement and bridge decks are in poor condition,” Mindy McCart with ODOT said. “To preserve them and to improve overall safety, the surface will be removed and replaced in that project area.”
ODOT officials said the improvements are being made to help extend the roads and bridge decks, and give drivers a smoother ride. Officials said they’re planning on having two weekends where they’ll shift traffic to create a dedicated work zone. Drivers are advised to avoid construction delays by planning ahead or taking a different route.