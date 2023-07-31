 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Repaving, other improvements to begin on Interstate 105 in Eugene

Eugene roadway

EUGENE, Ore. – Starting on Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 105 between Delta Highway and Interstate 5.

Over the coming weeks, crews will be repaving I-105 as well as some off-ramps on I-105 and I-5. They’ll also remove and replace seven bridge and deck surfaces, add rumble strips between milepost 2.25 and milepost 4, and add reflective strips to guardrails for improved visibility.

“The current pavement and bridge decks are in poor condition,” Mindy McCart with ODOT said. “To preserve them and to improve overall safety, the surface will be removed and replaced in that project area.”

ODOT officials said the improvements are being made to help extend the roads and bridge decks, and give drivers a smoother ride. Officials said they’re planning on having two weekends where they’ll shift traffic to create a dedicated work zone. Drivers are advised to avoid construction delays by planning ahead or taking a different route.

