Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 15 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Replacement Oregon state Senator appointed

Salem

SALEM, Ore. -- County Commissioners from Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties have unanimously appointed Representative David Brock Smith (R – Port Orford) to take up the Oregon Senate seat recently vacated by former Senator Dallas Heard’s sudden retirement.

Representative Smith has served in the Oregon house of Representatives since 2017. He has represented Curry County, as well as portions of Coos, Douglas and Josephine Counties, and has also served as an assistant leader in the House Republican Caucus. Rep. Smith says he looks forward to working with community leaders as well as his colleagues in the state House and Senate to continue to bring rural conservative values to Salem.

“I am humbled to be chosen to replace my friend and colleague Dallas Heard in the Oregon State Senate with this unanimous vote by the County Commissioners of our three counties,” said Representative Smith.

Representative Smith will be replacing Dallas Heard, a former Republican Senator who represented Roseburg. Former Senator Heard announced his retirement on December 15, 2022, and officially left office on January 1, 2023. Heard has been the subject of some controversy for incidents such as refusing to wear a mask on the Senate floor in 2021, publicly calling fellow lawmakers “fools,” and stepping down as chair of the Oregon Republican Party in March 2022 due to alleged "communist psychological warfare tactics" he believed are being used to "destroy anyone of true character."

