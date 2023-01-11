Replacement Oregon state Senator appointed

SALEM, Ore. -- County Commissioners from Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties have unanimously appointed Representative David Brock Smith (R – Port Orford) to take up the Oregon Senate seat recently vacated by former Senator Dallas Heard’s sudden retirement.

Representative Smith has served in the Oregon house of Representatives since 2017. He has represented Curry County, as well as portions of Coos, Douglas and Josephine Counties, and has also served as an assistant leader in the House Republican Caucus. Rep. Smith says he looks forward to working with community leaders as well as his colleagues in the state House and Senate to continue to bring rural conservative values to Salem.

“I am humbled to be chosen to replace my friend and colleague Dallas Heard in the Oregon State Senate with this unanimous vote by the County Commissioners of our three counties,” said Representative Smith.

Representative Smith will be replacing Dallas Heard, a former Republican Senator who represented Roseburg. Former Senator Heard announced his retirement on December 15, 2022, and officially left office on January 1, 2023. Heard has been the subject of some controversy for incidents such as refusing to wear a mask on the Senate floor in 2021, publicly calling fellow lawmakers “fools,” and stepping down as chair of the Oregon Republican Party in March 2022 due to alleged "communist psychological warfare tactics" he believed are being used to "destroy anyone of true character."