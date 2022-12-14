Report shows marijuana use is increasing among youth

EUGENE, Ore. -- Over the years marijuana has lost a lot of stigma, but for many it's still a controversial drug.
Health officials try to stay one step ahead when finding new trends. Legalization is a major factor in why so many people are now turning to marijuana. Experts say this naturally leads to an increase in people using the drug. The more common it becomes, the more young people have access to it.
Jason Davis from Lane County Health & Human Services said, "Now that we're seeing legalization, we're seeing that socialization where it becomes part of society and it becomes a norm. Typically when that happens you go through a learning curve on how to use cannabis -- what is the correct amount, and also long term health."
Some experts worry people are starting to overuse the drug. They say an alarming 26% of people who use cannabis have done it at work. And it can impact your judgment and motor skills.
When it comes to teenagers using marijuana, experts say it's important they act responsibly. After it was legalized for those over 21, more studies are being done on the effects it can have on your body.
Davis said, "The habits that you form now have lasting health effects. And the decisions you make now have effects that take place when you're 30, 40, 50, 60."
Experts say legalization has provided a silver lining by allowing more studies on the drug. They say the answer is not prohibition, but education.
Davis says "I think we're getting there with cannabis. Where we can really provide in-depth analysis and education to that population and they can make that choice for themselves."
In terms of overuse prevention experts say they can only do so much. Officials say society has to be mature about cannabis use.