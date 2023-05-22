Reported burglary in progress leads to man's arrest, deputies say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was seen leaving a business through an open window last Wednesday was arrested for burglary and theft, authorities said.
LCSO officials said they received a report on May 17 of a burglary in progress at a Franklin Boulevard business. Court documents identified the business as Action Surplus. The caller provided deputies with a detailed description of a man they’d seen exiting the business through an open window before leaving the scene on a nearby bike path, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said deputies located a man in the area matching the suspect’s description. Deputies determined that the man, identified as Jesse Lee Wilcox, 33, had stolen nearly $500 worth of merchandise that included clothing and a knife, LCSO officials said.
Deputies said Wilcox was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He was transported to the Lane County Jail where he remains in custody, authorities said.