Republican candidate Christine Drazan concedes governor’s race

SALEM, Ore. -- Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon’s governor, has conceded the race to her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek.
In a statement issued in the afternoon of November 11, Drazan expressed gratitude to all who supported her campaign, and assured all Oregonians that all votes will be counted and their voices were heard. However, she also said that given current voting figures, “the math for a comeback simply does not add up.” Drazan pointed out that a majority of Oregon voters supported a candidate that did not win, and said called the race a unique moment in Oregon’s history. The Republican candidate said she had spoken with Tina Kotek, and that this is an opportunity for leadership that recognizes a call for moderation and inclusivity moving forward.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s unofficial vote totals, as of 3 p.m. on November 11 Tina Kotek holds 47.12% of the total votes for Oregon’s governorship with 814,996 votes. Drazan holds 43.4% with 750,737 votes, and the next closest candidate, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson, holds 8.63% of the vote with 149,360 votes.
Drazan also released a video statement regarding her concession.