 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rescue crews respond to Ferry Street Bridge for water rescue

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

EUGENE, Ore. – Numerous emergency personnel are in the area of the Ferry Street Bridge in Eugene for a report of a body in the Willamette River.

At about 10:49 a.m. on August 2, emergency responders heard reports of a body face-down in the Willamette River just east of the Ferry Street Bridge. Several rescue boats and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene to try to mount a rescue.

Traffic may be slowed near the bridge as emergency workers labor to retrieve the person.

This is a developing situation, and KEZI is working to find additional details. Stick with us for more information as it comes to light.

Recommended for you