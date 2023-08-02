Rescue crews respond to Ferry Street Bridge for water rescue

EUGENE, Ore. – Numerous emergency personnel are in the area of the Ferry Street Bridge in Eugene for a report of a body in the Willamette River.
At about 10:49 a.m. on August 2, emergency responders heard reports of a body face-down in the Willamette River just east of the Ferry Street Bridge. Several rescue boats and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene to try to mount a rescue.
Traffic may be slowed near the bridge as emergency workers labor to retrieve the person.
This is a developing situation, and KEZI is working to find additional details. Stick with us for more information as it comes to light.