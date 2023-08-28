Researchers using SMURFs to count baby fish off Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Ore. – Scientists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are using “SMURFs” to look at baby rockfish off the Central Oregon coast – but they’re not using the little blue cartoon characters.
“SMURF” stands for “Standard Monitoring Unit for the Recruitment of Fishes.” Each SMURF is a burrito-shaped bundle of snow fencing and wire that imitates floating kelp or marine debris, and acts as a nursery for young rockfish. ODFW researchers said these devices are the best way for scientists to corral baby cabezon, rockfish and other species that live in near-shore reefs.
“These SMURFs are ideal habitat, imitating floating kelp or other marine debris that are like nurseries for these young rockfish,” said Cameron Royer, an Oregon State University researcher. “It’s perfect habitat and it’s great to use low-budget tactics.”
Once the fish are retrieved from the SMURFS, they’re identified, counted, anesthetized, and taken to Oregon State University for further study, including measurements and DNA work. The project is part of an annual partnership between ODFW’s marine reserves, OSU, and the Oregon Coast Aquarium.