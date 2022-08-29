Reser Stadium construction on time, set to continue during season

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Football season won’t put a stop to the construction on the west side of Reser Stadium.
“This is going to be a really special fan experience for Beaver nation,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State University's Atheltic Director.
A lot has changed at Reser Stadium since fans last watched a football game, and they're not the only ones who are ready for kickoff.
“Anticipating a great atmosphere here back at Reser Stadium,” said Jonathan Smith, Head Football Coach. “Counting on our home field advantage to show up. Obviously this stadium is going to be unbelievable in a year, but we are not going to sit back and wait to have a big time home field advantage and appreciate beaver nation coming out anticipating every seat getting taken.
Crews continue to make significant progress on the $161 million renovation project to the west side of Reser Stadium.
“On the right and left are the two other clubs -- Coastal and Cascade clubs. Those are designed to flow throughout the whole venue except for the Founder's club area."
Construction will continue throughout the fall except on Fridays and Saturdays. The west side will feature new premium seating as well as a concourse and concession area called "Beaver Street".
“Beaver Street is a unique feature in college football with the open concourse concept. The 360 degree circulation of the stadium now gives another element of a great fan experience,” Barnes said.
Barnes says capacity has been reduced by nearly 13,000 seats, but fans will notice new things every time they come see a game. More of the steel will be covered with each passing week and each of the six home games in Corvallis this season are expected to be sold out.
“It should be a great fan experience. It will be rocking and rolling here at Reser,” Barnes said.
The project is expected to be complete in May or June of 2023.