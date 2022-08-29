 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Reser Stadium construction on time, set to continue during season

  • Updated
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Football season won’t put a stop to the construction on the west side of Reser Stadium.

“This is going to be a really special fan experience for Beaver nation,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State University's Atheltic Director.

A lot has changed at Reser Stadium since fans last watched a football game, and they're not the only ones who are ready for kickoff.

“Anticipating a great atmosphere here back at Reser Stadium,” said Jonathan Smith, Head Football Coach. “Counting on our home field advantage to show up. Obviously this stadium is going to be unbelievable in a year, but we are not going to sit back and wait to have a big time home field advantage and appreciate beaver nation coming out anticipating every seat getting taken.

Crews continue to make significant progress on the $161 million renovation project to the west side of Reser Stadium.

“On the right and left are the two other clubs -- Coastal and Cascade clubs. Those are designed to flow throughout the whole venue except for the Founder's club area."

Scott Barnes, Reser Stadium Renovation

Construction will continue throughout the fall except on Fridays and Saturdays. The west side will feature new premium seating as well as a concourse and concession area called "Beaver Street".

“Beaver Street is a unique feature in college football with the open concourse concept. The 360 degree circulation of the stadium now gives another element of a great fan experience,” Barnes said.

Barnes says capacity has been reduced by nearly 13,000 seats, but fans will notice new things every time they come see a game. More of the steel will be covered with each passing week and each of the six home games in Corvallis this season are expected to be sold out.

“It should be a great fan experience. It will be rocking and rolling here at Reser,” Barnes said.

The project is expected to be complete in May or June of 2023.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

