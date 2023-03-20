Resident at Oregon State Hospital cottage jailed after assaulting residents and staff, Oregon State Police say

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A man was thrown in jail Friday after allegedly attacking several people while staying at a cottage on the Oregon State Hospital campus in Junction City, Oregon State Police said.
According to Oregon State Police, at about 10:13 a.m. on March 17, troopers were dispatched to a reported disturbance at the Oregon State Hospital in Junction City. Troopers said they had heard that a resident of one of the cottages on the hospital grounds had stabbed another resident, attacked two more with his bare fists and thrown dirt in the eyes of a cottage employee. Troopers said that before they could arrive, the suspect unsuccessfully tried to assault several other employees.
Troopers said they were able to arrest Nathan Ray Sanchez, 24, of Junction City, after they arrived. Sanchez was sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, two charges of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and a warrant for failure to appear in court for a separate assault charge. Jail records show that Sanchez is still in custody as of March 20.