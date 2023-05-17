Residents and officials in Corvallis react to failure of homelessness and justice system bond

CORVALLIS, Ore -- There is frustration in Benton County after voters struck down Bond Measure 2-140 in the May 16 election.
This means expansions and updates will not be coming to the county's justice system. Disappointment is best way to describe the feeling at the Benton County Board of Commissioners. Measure 2-140 would have brought major changes to the Benton County Justice System.
$110 million would have been generated for the county that would have been used towards building a new jail and sheriff's office. There also would have been additional funding for homeless services, and mental health programs for children.
The justice system in the county has been an issue since at least 2000. At least four attempts have been made to pass similar measures. This time, 57% of voters said no to the bond measure.
The news was especially difficult for Commissioner Xan Augerot, who has been championing this measure for years.
Commissioner Augerot said, "It was very difficult... It was difficult to understand why the community was not behind us."
Not all was lost with the defeat last night. Plans to build a new courthouse and district attorney's office will move forward thanks to separate funds set aside.
Commissioner Augerot became involved with the measure because she saw the need for these services early in her political career.
She said, "What was most compelling to me was the fact that our behavioral health system has become so connected to our criminal legal system.
And we need to be providing a much stronger connection in terms of services between the two."
In order to partially fund the measure, taxes would've been raised on average home owners. It would have increased to $142 yearly.
Commissioner Augerot said, "That 142 dollars per year was based on the median value home. Some people would've paid less, many people would've paid more."
She feels this was one of the reasons the bill did not pass. While the election defeat was devastating, Commissioner Augerot has had time to reflect on what went right and what went wrong in the weeks leading up to the vote. In terms of things she and her team did right, she said they did do a lot of community outreach.
She said, "We spoke to community organizations all across the county. Anyone that would host us, whether it was in a home, or a community center, or social service clubs. But it wasn't enough."
Commissioner Augerot also said this measure has wide support from officials in the county. She and the board made it a point to have a broad coalition.
She said, "I worked closely with some of our service providers for the houseless community... All of our small city councils they all endorsed the measure. As did all of our elected folks, the DA, the Sheriff, judges."
However, Commissioner Augerot feels she could've done more to make the message clearer. She also said more should have been done on social media.
Augerot said, "We're in the kind of environment these days where it's so difficult to get people's attention. There are so many competing things people have to pay attention to. And, so it was tough we didn't get people's attention until the last, three to four weeks."
Despite this setback, Commissioner Augerot doesn't plan on giving up. She believes a measure like this is just too important.
She said, "I think we can do better. I do think we can pass a bond measure to support a new correctional facility."
Matt Case works in downtown Corvallis, and he personally voted "yes" for the measure. He said he's seen the homeless situation gradually rise over the years and felt this was a missed opportunity to combat the issue.
Case said, "There is a mental health crisis going on around us. I can see the rise of homelessness and mental health issues going on. I get it, there probably wasn't enough put aside for those issues, but we need to find solutions to what is going on."
Case also feels the $142 tax increase may have been steep, but the benefits would've been worth it.
Case added, "The number's a scary number sometimes, but if we want to be helpful and want to be respectful of the people who need the help we need to open and say 'hey, we're willing to do these things,'" Case said