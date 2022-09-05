Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning.
Officials said they were called to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 979 block of Patterson Street in Eugene at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said the fire started at an abandoned building located next to the Patterson House and was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after the abandoned building became fully involved. The fire upgraded to a three-alarm fire after the Patterson House caught on fire.
All residents in the area were evacuated and officials said there were no reported injuries from the fire. Fire crews were able to contain the fire within two hours.
Eugene Springfield Fire and Eugene Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing news story.