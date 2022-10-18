Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The
rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the
first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the
Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended
unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into
Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be
adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50
inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to
cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time
getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any
clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking
outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage
and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE PATTERN FRIDAY THROUGH THE
WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled pattern is expected to begin
Friday and continue through the weekend. The first strong frontal
system is forecast to move through the waters Friday afternoon and
evening. This will result in potential wind gusts to 30 kt as the
front approaches. More importantly, wave heights will build to 8
to 12 feet by late Friday night. These heights are several feet
higher than they have been over the past several days.

Strong northwest flow behind the frontal system will maintain
gusty wind, with gale force gusts possible over the outer waters
during the weekend. Seas build to 14 to 17 feet Saturday and
remain around 15 feet through Sunday. Some model guidance suggests
combined wave heights could get close to 20 feet.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts.

Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path.

"Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random.

Random's house backs up to the Fern Ridge Path. She's lived there for five years and said that within the last two years, things have really turned for the worse.

"You can always hear gunshots going off, drama, yelling, and screaming," Random said.

Which is what Eugene Police Department said happened on October 15 just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers said they arrived at the path near Oak Patch Road after getting a call that shots were fired. They said Maximo Covernali, 37, shot a gun on the path and was yelling at people and ducking into the bushes.

An officer spotted him running behind homes on West 14th Avenue. They said he jumped fences and was seen reaching into his waistband. Police said they eventually detained him in someone's backyard. A bullet was found on the bike path and another one in a backyard fence where two people were hanging out.

Police told KEZI they're still looking for the gun.

Random said she heard the shots, saw the officers chasing Covernali, and that she's tired of this kind of activity happening just steps away from her back door.

"It happens all the time, especially in these trees right here. Whenever they are running from the law, they like to hide in there," Random said.

She said something suspicious happens on the path at least once a week.

"It's a regular thing. They steal stuff off my porch. Two weeks ago, a guy was walking by, and I had my dog tied up out here, and he came by and started threatening her with his metal stick and yelling and screaming. He then starts screaming at me that he's going to kill me," Random said.

Random said she's had enough and plans to move.

"We are moving. We are leaving the state because it's just gotten so bad," Random said.

Fern Ridge bike path

Eugene police captain Doug Mozan said they're constantly patrolling the area and other bike paths throughout the city.

"Fern Ridge Path runs South of West 11th and is a common path for people to use to get from place to place, and is, unfortunately, sometimes it's the focus of some criminal activity, so it's a place we frequent in our patrols. In all of our open spaces, you can expect to see a presence from our police officers as they travel through from one side of the beat to the other," Mozan said.

Mazan said that while getting a call of shots fired on a bike path is rare, it's always a good idea to use the buddy system. If something doesn't feel right, take a different route.

"If your senses tell you that something is dangerous, it probably is," Mozan said.

Which is precisely what Hanna Scholz said she does.

"Listening to my intuition about when it's time to take a different route has been successful for me," Scholz said.

She lives off Fern Ridge Path and has been taking it to work every day for the past 15 years.

"Some pretty rough stuff can happen amongst an otherwise beautiful place in our town," Sholz said

Sholz said she's also not surprised by the gunshots on Saturday as she said this isn't the first time she's heard them in the area.

Some residents told KEZI they're hoping for more lights and benches along the path.

Tags

Recommended for you