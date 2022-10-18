Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path.

"Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random.

Random's house backs up to the Fern Ridge Path. She's lived there for five years and said that within the last two years, things have really turned for the worse.

"You can always hear gunshots going off, drama, yelling, and screaming," Random said.

Which is what Eugene Police Department said happened on October 15 just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers said they arrived at the path near Oak Patch Road after getting a call that shots were fired. They said Maximo Covernali, 37, shot a gun on the path and was yelling at people and ducking into the bushes.

An officer spotted him running behind homes on West 14th Avenue. They said he jumped fences and was seen reaching into his waistband. Police said they eventually detained him in someone's backyard. A bullet was found on the bike path and another one in a backyard fence where two people were hanging out.

Police told KEZI they're still looking for the gun.

Random said she heard the shots, saw the officers chasing Covernali, and that she's tired of this kind of activity happening just steps away from her back door.

"It happens all the time, especially in these trees right here. Whenever they are running from the law, they like to hide in there," Random said.

She said something suspicious happens on the path at least once a week.

"It's a regular thing. They steal stuff off my porch. Two weeks ago, a guy was walking by, and I had my dog tied up out here, and he came by and started threatening her with his metal stick and yelling and screaming. He then starts screaming at me that he's going to kill me," Random said.

Random said she's had enough and plans to move.

"We are moving. We are leaving the state because it's just gotten so bad," Random said.

Eugene police captain Doug Mozan said they're constantly patrolling the area and other bike paths throughout the city.

"Fern Ridge Path runs South of West 11th and is a common path for people to use to get from place to place, and is, unfortunately, sometimes it's the focus of some criminal activity, so it's a place we frequent in our patrols. In all of our open spaces, you can expect to see a presence from our police officers as they travel through from one side of the beat to the other," Mozan said.

Mazan said that while getting a call of shots fired on a bike path is rare, it's always a good idea to use the buddy system. If something doesn't feel right, take a different route.

"If your senses tell you that something is dangerous, it probably is," Mozan said.

Which is precisely what Hanna Scholz said she does.

"Listening to my intuition about when it's time to take a different route has been successful for me," Scholz said.

She lives off Fern Ridge Path and has been taking it to work every day for the past 15 years.

"Some pretty rough stuff can happen amongst an otherwise beautiful place in our town," Sholz said

Sholz said she's also not surprised by the gunshots on Saturday as she said this isn't the first time she's heard them in the area.

Some residents told KEZI they're hoping for more lights and benches along the path.