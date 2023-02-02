 Skip to main content
Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating

  Updated
Eugene police

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1.

According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.

The EPD also said they had heard a report of another attack at 8:47 p.m. the same day. According to the EPD, a family was out walking and had gotten spread out, when some of them were shot with what the EPD identified as a toy gun that shoots water beads. Police said the suspects in this incident were identified as two college-age individuals in a small grey or silver four-door sedan.

No one was seriously injured in these incidents. Police said the calls are being treated as reckless endangerment cases. Anyone with information on these incidents should call the EPD’s non-emergency line.

