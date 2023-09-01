Residents return from evacuation to find homes untouched by Bedrock Fire

LOWELL, Ore. – As firefighters establish tighter and tighter containment on the Bedrock Fire, residents who had to be evacuated were able to be reunited with their homes.
When the Bedrock Fire started to grow in size, residents living along Big Fall Creek Road near Lowell began planning to leave their homes if the evacuation order was issued. When a Level 3 evacuation notice went into effect in the early hours of August 14, residents like Kevin Wilson grabbed their things and left, not knowing if their homes would still be there when they returned.
“Sheriff came down the driveway and the search and rescue folks, and they were like ‘you got to go, the fire is at Dolly Varden,’ which is very close so we just closed everything up and took off," Wilson said.
People living on the river had to leave their homes behind as they regrouped in Lowell, where the magnitude of the situation set in. With the urgent evacuation notice in place for over a week, all residents could do was hope their homes along the river would be spared by the blaze.
"As we went up the hill to Lowell we could see the glow of the fire over there hill from down below the dam, and we were just completely unsure whether we we going to have a house to come back to," Wilson said. "We hoped that the fire fighters we able to save it."
While residents were gone, firefighters were hard at work, taking measures to make sure homes stayed untouched by the fire. Firefighters used bulldozers to build a line the fire wouldn’t be able to cross, got rid of vegetation and other fuels that were dangerously close to structures, and used hoses and sprinklers to dampen structures and keep them from catching fire.
After the evacuation notices were downgraded, residents like Wilson were relieved beyond words to come back and find their homes unscathed. Seeing even the smallest structures on his property saved from the flames, Wilson said he is forever grateful to the men and women who fought to protect it.
“I'm just thankful for the fire fighters and the crews that come in from all over,” Wilson said. “They work so hard, you know, it’s hard to say they just risk their lives out here and they work super hard.”
According to the U.S. Forest Service, as of September 1 the Bedrock Fire has burnt 31,590 acres and is 85% contained. Fire crews are now focusing on repairing damage to the land and forest roads.